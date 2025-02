DN Agrar Convenes Shareholders for March 25 to Vote on EUR3.4M Investments

DN Agrar Group, the largest integrated livestock farm in Romania, has convened its shareholders for March 25 to vote on projects for 2025 involving total investments of around EUR3.4 million.