Romanians Spent EUR9.6B on Trips Abroad in 2024, Up 81% from 2019

Romanians Spent EUR9.6B on Trips Abroad in 2024, Up 81% from 2019. Romanians spent EUR9.6 billion on foreign trips last year, EUR1 billion more than in 2023 and up 81% from 2019, a benchmark year in tourism, in line with BNR data and ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]