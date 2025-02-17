From hopelessness to hope: A Romanian orphanage survivor’s path to healing in IZIDOR, a short film

Mixing animation and live action, a 30-minute short film titled IZIDOR takes audiences on a haunting yet hopeful journey of an abandoned child's path to love and healing. Based on the real-life story of Romanian Izidor Ruckel, the production portrays his early years in an orphanage of the (…)