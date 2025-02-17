Romania’s national bank maintains monetary policy interest rate at 6.5%
The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 6.5% per year, as well as the lending facility rate at 7.5% per year in its meeting on Friday, February 14. Additionally, BNR kept the deposit facility rate at 5.5% per year. (…)
