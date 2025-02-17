 
February 17, 2025

Romania faces coldest week of this winter with snow and freezing weather, meteorologists say
Feb 17, 2025

Romania faces coldest week of this winter with snow and freezing weather, meteorologists say.

Romania is experiencing its coldest week of this winter, with snow and temperatures dropping as low as -20°C, according to meteorologists quoted by Digi24. In the southern and southeastern parts of the country, including Bucharest, snowfall is expected to reach up to 20 cm, and blizzards are (…)

Agroland Group Sees Net Profit Up 63% In 2024 Agroland Business System (AG.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agriculture and food group, posted RON7.7 million net profit in 2024, 63% more than in 2023.

ROCA Industry Has Invested More Than EUR6.5M In Operations In Republic Of Moldova ROCA Industry, the Romanian holding company specialized in the construction material segment and listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has already invested more than EUR6.5 million in its operations in the Republic of Moldova.

North Bucharest Investments: Accelerated growth in 2024, even more promising prospects for 2025 With nearly 1,300 real estate transactions in 2024, the company tripled its sales volume compared to 2023. The total value of real estate transactions reached EUR 146 million in 2024. There were 114 transactions in January 2025, double the number in January 2024. With a total of almost 1,300 (…)

Romgaz Makes RONI230M Deposit With Exim Banca Romaneasca State-run natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO), made a term deposit without auto-renewal option, with the interest rate negotiated, with the Exim Banca Romaneasca on February 20, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

Sierra Quadrant: Number Of Ailing Companies To Increase Significantly In 2025 The number of ailing companies in various stages, such as deregistration, insolvency, dissolution or suspension of activity will increase significantly this year, from 155,000 to 170-180,000, amid the slowdown in economic activity and the effect of new restrictions on micro-enterprises.

Russia manipulated elections in Romania, French president Emmanuel Macron says French president Emmanuel Macron said that Russia manipulated elections in Romania and that the cancellation of last year's presidential elections did not shock him as a result of that intervention. Macron made the comments during a session of questions from users on social media regarding the (…)

Education Ministry publishes 2024 list of top universities in Romania Romania’s Ministry of Education released the latest edition of the National Metaranking, identifying the top universities in the country. The ranking has undergone minor changes compared to last year’s edition or the last independent metaranking published in the fall by academic experts. The (…)

 


