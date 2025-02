Central Romania: Baby zebu becomes star of Târgu Mure? Zoo

Central Romania: Baby zebu becomes star of Târgu Mure? Zoo. A baby zebu has become the darling of the Târgu Mure? Zoo, in central Romania, winning over visitors. The cattle species, with a history spanning over 7,000 years, is easily recognizable by its distinctive hump. Two days old, the calf is still inseparable from its mother but is already beloved (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]