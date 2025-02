Liviu Balan Becomes Head Of Country For Continental’s Automotive Business In Romania

Liviu Balan Becomes Head Of Country For Continental’s Automotive Business In Romania. Liviu Balan, an executive with a more than 20-year local and international experience at Continental, will take over the position of head of country for the automotive business of the group in Romania on March 1, 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]