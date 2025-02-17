Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: Vlad Nanc? & Muromuro Studio's Human Scale to represent Romania

Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: Vlad Nanc? & Muromuro Studio's Human Scale to represent Romania. Human Scale, a project by artist Vlad Nanc? alongside Muromuro Studio, namely architects Ioana Chifu and Onar St?nescu, will represent Romania at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025. The project will be on show between May 10 and November 23. It will be (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]