 
Romaniapress.com

February 17, 2025

Far-right Romanian politician Diana ?o?oac? intends to run for president again in May elections
Feb 17, 2025

Far-right Romanian politician Diana ?o?oac? intends to run for president again in May elections.

Far-right politician Diana ?o?oac?, an MEP and the leader of the SOS Romania party, announced on Monday, February 17, that she will run again in the presidential elections in May. She also said that she has nearly gathered the required signatures for her candidacy. “I will continue. We are (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Radisson Blu Hotel In Cluj-Napoca Expects 18% Rise In Revenue To EUR9M In 2025 Five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Cluj-Napoca, developed by Winners Park Invest and opened in the summer of 2022, has set its 2025 revenue target at EUR9 million, 18% higher than in 2024, while occupancy rate should reach 57%, its officials say.

Germany's Mewa Group Opens Subsidiary In Cluj-Napoca Germany’s Mewa Group, based in Wiesbaden and one of the main European full-service industrial textile suppliers, has opened a new national branch and a transshipping center in Floresti, near Cluj-Napoca, in order to create new customer management, logistics and storage space capacity, the group (…)

Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: Vlad Nanc? & Muromuro Studio's Human Scale to represent Romania Human Scale, a project by artist Vlad Nanc? alongside Muromuro Studio, namely architects Ioana Chifu and Onar St?nescu, will represent Romania at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025. The project will be on show between May 10 and November 23. It will be (…)

Finance Ministry Raises RON675M From Banks On Feb 17 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON675.7 million from banks on Monday (February 17, 2025) selling benchmark bonds, at an annual average yield of 7.06%.

Number of Romanian employees with two jobs doubled in 2024 The number of employees in Romania with more than two simultaneous work contracts doubled in 2024, according to data submitted by employers in the REGES information system of the Labor Inspection agency. In total, over 667,000 people have multiple individual employment contracts, of which (…)

Romanian golfing app AM.GOLF launches funding round on SeedBlink to fuel global expansion Romanian amateur golfing app AM.GOLF is set to expand globally with an EUR 500,000 financing round on private equity platform SeedBlink. The entrepreneurs behind AM.GOLF, Nicolae Kovacs and Adrian Satmarel, aim to position the app as a global player in the golf industry, transforming it into a (…)

Liviu Balan Becomes Head Of Country For Continental's Automotive Business In Romania Liviu Balan, an executive with a more than 20-year local and international experience at Continental, will take over the position of head of country for the automotive business of the group in Romania on March 1, 2025.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |