Radisson Blu Hotel In Cluj-Napoca Expects 18% Rise In Revenue To EUR9M In 2025. Five-star Radisson Blu Hotel in Cluj-Napoca, developed by Winners Park Invest and opened in the summer of 2022, has set its 2025 revenue target at EUR9 million, 18% higher than in 2024, while occupancy rate should reach 57%, its officials say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]