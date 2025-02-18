 
Romania’s workforce participation below EU average but showing signs of improvement
Romania’s workforce participation below EU average but showing signs of improvement.

Romania continues to have one of the lowest workforce participation rates in the European Union, with only 66% of people aged 15-64 active in the labor market, significantly below the EU27 average of 74%, according to data from the Social Monitor, a project of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) (…)

Prebet Aiud Buys 426 Roca Investments Shares For RON9.6M Precast concrete part maker Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO) on Thursday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having bought 426 shares in private equity company Roca Investments for RON9.6 million.

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.9B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Feb 20 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.89 billion from banks on Thursday (February 20), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.64% and 7.43%, respectively.

Medisprof Group Secures Zoning Permit For Second Hospital In Cluj-Napoca Medisprof, a Romanian-held significant actor in the oncology service business in Romania, has secured the zoning permit it needs in order to build a new hospital in Cluj-Napoca.

Romanian confectionery chain aims to build on the success of Dubai Chocolate with locally-flavoured Carpa?i and Dun?rea bars Dulcinella Romania, a well-known confectionery and pastry chain with Bessarabian roots, is expanding its premium chocolate line with two new products: Carpa?i Chocolate and Dun?rea Chocolate. These Romanian-inspired chocolate bars come as a response to the overwhelming success of Dulcinella’s (…)

Food Industry Group Scandia Branches Out Into Residential Development Scandia, one of the largest actors in the food industry in Romania, is starting construction work on residential complex Mestecenilor Residence in Frigoeriferului area in Sibiu via its real estate division Scandia Romana Development.

Madrigal Chamber Choir to hold Easter Tour in seven cities in Romania, Moldova The "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" National Chamber Choir will hold the Easter Tour "Holy Week" with performances in seven cities across Romania and the Republic of Moldova in April 1-17. The Extraordinary Show "Holy Week," conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will be presented in Câmpina, Bac?u, (…)

Romanian executive to cut 1,800 civil servant positions, keep VAT and flat tax rates Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu revealed plans to cut 1,800 civil servant positions (13.5%) from 32 institutions under the government's authority during press statements on Thursday, February 20. The prime minister, who said that this is the start of the largest reduction in public (…)

 


