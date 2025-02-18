Italian investor calls for urgent state support to save Romania's steel industry
Feb 18, 2025
Italian investor calls for urgent state support to save Romania's steel industry.
Donalam, a subsidiary of Italian group AFV Beltrame, has issued a stark warning about the dire state of Romania's steel industry, calling for immediate government intervention to protect local producers from unfair competition and rising production costs. The company highlights that steel (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]