ING Bank Romania reports strong growth in 2024. ING Bank Romania added 100,000 new clients in 2024 and grew its loan portfolio by 18%, as total revenues increased 13% year-over-year to RON 3.8 billion (EUR 765 mln), the bank announced on Monday, February 17. Total assets climbed 9% to RON 78 billion (EUR 15.7 bln), supported by rising