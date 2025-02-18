Romania-Germany trade reaches EUR 42.1 bln in 2024 after modest growth
Feb 18, 2025
Trade between Romania and Germany reached EUR 42.1 billion in 2024, maintaining Romania’s position as Germany’s 17th-largest trading partner, according to data from the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), released by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania). (…)
