Romania’s Finance Ministry draws record RON 4.3 bln with first Fidelis bond issue in 2025

Romania’s Finance Ministry draws record RON 4.3 bln with first Fidelis bond issue in 2025. Romania’s Ministry of Finance announced a record-breaking start to the Fidelis government bond program in 2025, with total subscriptions exceeding RON 4.3 billion (EUR 865 mln) during the February 7-14 issuance period. The latest round surpassed the previous high of RON 3.5 billion recorded in (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]