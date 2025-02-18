MAGNOR: Romania Pawnbroking Market Overshot RON2.5B Mark in 2024, Up 25% YOY, Set to Grow at Least 20% in 2025



Romania pawnbroking market value topped RON2.5 billion in 2024, the equivalent of 25% growth against 2023, says Cosmin Popovici CEO of MAGNOR, the main player on the market, but also the owner of a trading platform for gold and diamond jewelry, electronics, luxury watches and handbags.