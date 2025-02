AnimaWings Set to Launch Bucharest-Dublin Regular Flights in July 2025

AnimaWings Set to Launch Bucharest-Dublin Regular Flights in July 2025. AnimaWings, a company owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of Christian Tour, will launch a new regular route between Henri Coanda International Airport and Dublin, Ireland’s capital city, starting July 21, 2025, with a frequency of three flights a week. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]