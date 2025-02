Optimedia Ends 2024 with EUR66.7M Turnover, Up 2% YOY

Optimedia Ends 2024 with EUR66.7M Turnover, Up 2% YOY. Window and door manufacturer Optimedia, owned by Romanian entrepreneurs Marius, Sergiu and Simona Pantis, for 2024 reported EUR66.7 million turnover, 2% higher than in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]