PONS-RO PRODCOM SRL, manufacturer and distributor of Asevi brand in Romania, joins ASEMER
Feb 18, 2025
PONS-RO PRODCOM SRL, manufacturer and distributor of Asevi brand in Romania, joins ASEMER.
PONS-RO PRODCOM SRL, manufacturer and distributor of ASEVI, the Spanish brand of detergents and cleaning products, joins ASEMER (Association of Spanish Companies in Romania), an independent business association. This decision represents a strategic step that highlights the importance of the (…)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]