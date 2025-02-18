 
Romaniapress.com

February 18, 2025

PONS-RO PRODCOM SRL, manufacturer and distributor of Asevi brand in Romania, joins ASEMER
Feb 18, 2025

PONS-RO PRODCOM SRL, manufacturer and distributor of Asevi brand in Romania, joins ASEMER.

PONS-RO PRODCOM SRL, manufacturer and distributor of ASEVI, the Spanish brand of detergents and cleaning products, joins ASEMER (Association of Spanish Companies in Romania), an independent business association. This decision represents a strategic step that highlights the importance of the (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Practic Bucuresti Plans To Reward Investors With RON16M Dividends Practic Bucuresti (PRBU.RO), one of the largest owners of retail space in Bucharest, is seeking approval from shareholders on March 25 to pay a gross dividend of RON27 per share from the undistributed 2024 profit.

Holde Agri Invest Borrows Another RON5M From Shareholder SevenX Ventures Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a farmland operator listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Tuesday notified it about having received a RON5 million loan from SevenX Ventures, which owns 13.7% in the company.

Nuclearelectrica Signs RON27M Contract To Sell Power To PPC Energie In 2026 State-run Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the operator of the nuclear power plant in Cernavoda, on Tuesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having signed a RON26.7 million contract with Greek-held PPC Energie, one of the largest electricity and natural gas suppliers in Romania to sell power (…)

Allianz Trade: Romania's Economy To Grow By 3.1% In 2025 And 3.6% In 2026 Romania’s economic growth is forecast to pick up gradually to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026, while its public finances will continue to deteriorate, so annual deficits are forecast to remain high at more than 5% of GDP in 2024-2026. Public debt should exceed 50% during the period, a country risk (…)

Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025 According to the United Nations (UN), in 2025, more than 20% of the population in Romania will be over the age of 65, making the country part of the list of super-aged societies, according to Visual Capitalist data quoted by Economedia.ro. Romania is experiencing fewer and fewer births each (…)

Romania secures six medals at Invictus Games 2025 rowing event The Romanian team won six medals - three gold, one silver, and two bronze - in rowing (indoor rowing) on the final day of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting competition that was first held in 2014. It aims to highlight and encourage (…)

Turkey is Romania's largest non-EU partner, economy minister says Economy minister Bogdan Ivan said during a meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Bucharest that Turkey is Romania’s largest trading partner outside the European Union and that the value of trade exchanges continues to grow. Ivan met with ambassador Özgür K?vanç Altan to discuss the development (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |