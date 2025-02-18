Financial Times: Trump administration pressuring Romanian authorities to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate

Financial Times: Trump administration pressuring Romanian authorities to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate. The Trump administration is reportedly pressuring Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions on controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian, both of whom are facing criminal charges, Financial Times reported. The Tate brothers' case was first raised by US officials last (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]