A dream wedding at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

A dream wedding at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. On a day when everything must be perfect, elegance and refinement come together in a spectacular setting. At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, every wedding is transformed into an unforgettable experience, where our dedicated wedding planning team meticulously orchestrates every detail. From (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]