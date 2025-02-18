Tennis players compete for EUR 600,000 prize pool at ATP 250 ?iriac Open in Bucharest this spring

Tennis players compete for EUR 600,000 prize pool at ATP 250 ?iriac Open in Bucharest this spring. The ATP 250 ?iriac Open, presented by UniCredit Bank, will take place in Bucharest from March 31 to April 6, 2025, with total prize money of EUR 600,000. This year's edition marks the tournament's first time at the National Tennis Center. The event will feature a singles draw of 28 players and (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]