The "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum in Bucharest is set to celebrate Dragobete, Romania's traditional holiday of love, with a special fair from February 22 to 24. Visitors will find music, dance, and traditional crafts along the museum's pathways, as well as handmade creations from