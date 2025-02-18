Allianz Trade: Romania's Economy To Grow By 3.1% In 2025 And 3.6% In 2026Romania’s economic growth is forecast to pick up gradually to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026, while its public finances will continue to deteriorate, so annual deficits are forecast to remain high at more than 5% of GDP in 2024-2026. Public debt should exceed 50% during the period, a country risk (…)
Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025According to the United Nations (UN), in 2025, more than 20% of the population in Romania will be over the age of 65, making the country part of the list of super-aged societies, according to Visual Capitalist data quoted by Economedia.ro. Romania is experiencing fewer and fewer births each (…)
Romania secures six medals at Invictus Games 2025 rowing eventThe Romanian team won six medals - three gold, one silver, and two bronze - in rowing (indoor rowing) on the final day of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting competition that was first held in 2014. It aims to highlight and encourage (…)
Turkey is Romania's largest non-EU partner, economy minister saysEconomy minister Bogdan Ivan said during a meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Bucharest that Turkey is Romania’s largest trading partner outside the European Union and that the value of trade exchanges continues to grow. Ivan met with ambassador Özgür K?vanç Altan to discuss the development (…)