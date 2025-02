Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025

Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025. According to the United Nations (UN), in 2025, more than 20% of the population in Romania will be over the age of 65, making the country part of the list of super-aged societies, according to Visual Capitalist data quoted by Economedia.ro. Romania is experiencing fewer and fewer births each (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]