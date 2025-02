Romania secures six medals at Invictus Games 2025 rowing event

Romania secures six medals at Invictus Games 2025 rowing event. The Romanian team won six medals - three gold, one silver, and two bronze - in rowing (indoor rowing) on the final day of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting competition that was first held in 2014. It aims to highlight and encourage (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]