Interim president stresses Romania’s strong democracy despite 2024 election annulment

Interim president stresses Romania’s strong democracy despite 2024 election annulment. Interim president Ilie Bolojan reaffirmed Romania's commitment to further strengthening its democratic institutions amid challenges triggered, among others, by the presidential elections canceled in 2024. Addressing the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Romania, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]