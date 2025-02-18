Italy’s Parma football team signs Romanian Cristian Chivu as new head coach

Italy’s Parma football team signs Romanian Cristian Chivu as new head coach. Former Romanian footballer Cristian Chivu will be Parma’s new manager after the Serie A team fired coach Fabio Pecchia, the football club announced. He is set to begin training the team at the Mutti Training Center on Tuesday, February 18. Chivu, 44, is the former captain of the Romanian (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]