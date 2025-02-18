Allianz Trade: Romania’s Economy To Grow By 3.1% In 2025 And 3.6% In 2026

Allianz Trade: Romania’s Economy To Grow By 3.1% In 2025 And 3.6% In 2026. Romania’s economic growth is forecast to pick up gradually to 3.1% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026, while its public finances will continue to deteriorate, so annual deficits are forecast to remain high at more than 5% of GDP in 2024-2026. Public debt should exceed 50% during the period, a country risk (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]