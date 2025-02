Holde Agri Invest Borrows Another RON5M From Shareholder SevenX Ventures

Holde Agri Invest Borrows Another RON5M From Shareholder SevenX Ventures. Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a farmland operator listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Tuesday notified it about having received a RON5 million loan from SevenX Ventures, which owns 13.7% in the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]