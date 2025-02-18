Nuclearelectrica Signs RON27M Contract To Sell Power To PPC Energie In 2026

Nuclearelectrica Signs RON27M Contract To Sell Power To PPC Energie In 2026. State-run Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the operator of the nuclear power plant in Cernavoda, on Tuesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having signed a RON26.7 million contract with Greek-held PPC Energie, one of the largest electricity and natural gas suppliers in Romania to sell power (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]