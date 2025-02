Practic Bucuresti Plans To Reward Investors With RON16M Dividends

Practic Bucuresti Plans To Reward Investors With RON16M Dividends. Practic Bucuresti (PRBU.RO), one of the largest owners of retail space in Bucharest, is seeking approval from shareholders on March 25 to pay a gross dividend of RON27 per share from the undistributed 2024 profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]