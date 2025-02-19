Gold dealer sees 25% rise in sales volume in Romania amid price increase

Gold dealer sees 25% rise in sales volume in Romania amid price increase. Tavex Romania, a leading investment gold dealer and part of the Tavex Group, has announced a EUR 35 million turnover for 2024, marking a 60% increase compared to the previous year. This surge solidifies the company’s strong presence in Romania’s investment gold market. The total gold sales (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]