Limitless Agency, one of the main digital marketing agencies on the Romanian market, reported a turnover of approximately 6.4 million euros (31,938,356.73 RON) in 2024, a 51% increase from the 4.25 million euros recorded in the previous year. According to the Emarketer report, the global (…)