 
Romaniapress.com

February 19, 2025

C?t?lin Bordei, Innobyte: Two often overlooked but essential steps in eCommerce - Consulting and Discovery
Feb 19, 2025

C?t?lin Bordei, Innobyte: Two often overlooked but essential steps in eCommerce - Consulting and Discovery.

With over 18 years of experience in eCommerce, my team at Innobyte and I have developed hundreds of online stores. Our clients have ranged from traditional retailers transitioning to online sales, to large companies requiring customized solutions, and rapidly growing entrepreneurial businesses. (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

North Bucharest Investments: Accelerated growth in 2024, even more promising prospects for 2025 With nearly 1,300 real estate transactions in 2024, the company tripled its sales volume compared to 2023. The total value of real estate transactions reached EUR 146 million in 2024. There were 114 transactions in January 2025, double the number in January 2024. With a total of almost 1,300 (…)

Romgaz Makes RONI230M Deposit With Exim Banca Romaneasca State-run natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO), made a term deposit without auto-renewal option, with the interest rate negotiated, with the Exim Banca Romaneasca on February 20, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

Sierra Quadrant: Number Of Ailing Companies To Increase Significantly In 2025 The number of ailing companies in various stages, such as deregistration, insolvency, dissolution or suspension of activity will increase significantly this year, from 155,000 to 170-180,000, amid the slowdown in economic activity and the effect of new restrictions on micro-enterprises.

Russia manipulated elections in Romania, French president Emmanuel Macron says French president Emmanuel Macron said that Russia manipulated elections in Romania and that the cancellation of last year's presidential elections did not shock him as a result of that intervention. Macron made the comments during a session of questions from users on social media regarding the (…)

Education Ministry publishes 2024 list of top universities in Romania Romania’s Ministry of Education released the latest edition of the National Metaranking, identifying the top universities in the country. The ranking has undergone minor changes compared to last year’s edition or the last independent metaranking published in the fall by academic experts. The (…)

Freedom of expression vs. defamation in the context of social media, a legal perspective Simona Nicolae, Attorney at Law at Grecu Partners Business Law Firm, analyzes the legal framework that governs freedom of expression and defamation in Romania. Currently, social networks play an essential role in daily interactions, with people being tempted to express their opinions and (…)

Romanian far-right opposition leader invites Elon Musk to Bucharest The leader of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, published a letter on Friday, February 21, inviting Elon Musk to visit Bucharest. The American billionaire recently tweeted on the topic of Romanian politics in support of the far-right. In total, Musk (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |