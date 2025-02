Romanian gets life sentence in Texas for skimming

Romanian gets life sentence in Texas for skimming. A 25-year-old Romanian man has been sentenced to life in prison in Texas after being found guilty of credit card skimming. According to Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, the defendant stole more than USD 280,000 from residents of Smith County in a single weekend, prompting the court to impose a harsh (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]