Romania stands out for high safety levels in Numbeo's quality of life index

Romania stands out for high safety levels in Numbeo's quality of life index. Romania's quality of life index has been evaluated at 142 out of 240, according to data from Numbeo, a global platform that collects indicators related to living standards. The assessment places Romania at a moderate level in terms of purchasing power, healthcare services, property prices (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]