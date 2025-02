PM: OECD accession remains top priority for Romanian government

PM: OECD accession remains top priority for Romanian government. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu reaffirmed that Romania’s accession to the OECD remains a top priority for the government, with full support from all coalition partners as outlined in the governing program. Following the first National Committee for Romania’s OECD Accession meeting of the year, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]