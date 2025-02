Survey: Only 1 in 10 Romanians say they have enough savings



Only 11.4% of Romanians believe they have saved enough to meet their financial needs, highlighting growing financial insecurity, according to a recent survey by Bulgarian lender tbi bank. Inflation and rising expenses continue to pressure Romanian household budgets, with 43% of respondents (…)