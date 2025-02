Agroland Agribusiness 2024 Profit almost Doubles from 2023 To RON2M

Agroland Agribusiness 2024 Profit almost Doubles from 2023 To RON2M. Agroland Agribusiness, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in farming input sales, posted a RON2 million net profit in 2024, up 90% from 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]