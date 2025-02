OMV Petrom Builds Sustainable Fuels Unit at Petrobrazi Refinery

OMV Petrom, Romania's sole oil and gas producer, has started building a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (HVO) production unit at the Petrobrazi refinery.