Romanian Startup Bankata Wants to Raise EUR350,000 Funding for European Expansion. Romanian fintech Bankata, which has developed a platform via which users can compare various types of financial products, has opened a seed-type funding round aiming to raise EUR350,000 with the aid of crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]