Constructii Erbasu, a company owned by Erbasu family, in association with Iasi-based Conest, controlled by Viorel Cozma, have won a contract of around RON421.1 million (EUR84.6 million), VAT not included, with Iasi County Council, for building and equipping the new clinical integrated