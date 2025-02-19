 
Romanian startup Bible Chat raises USD 14 mln, becomes fastest-growing faith app worldwide
Romanian startup Bible Chat raises USD 14 mln, becomes fastest-growing faith app worldwide.

Romanian startup Bible Chat has raised USD 14 million in a Series A funding round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm True Ventures, with participation from Early Game Ventures and Play Ventures. The app has quickly become a global success, currently being one of the most successful (…)

DokStation: Legendary artists in the spotlight at music documentary festival in Bucharest DokStation - Music Documentary Film Festival, the only festival in the country dedicated to documentaries about music, returns for its ninth edition between May 28 and June 1 in several venues in Bucharest. The films in the program highlight initiatives emerging away from the big studios, (…)

First Bust of a Boy sculpted by Constantin Brancu?i exhibited in Bucharest Artmark Galleries Bucharest is marking February 19, Brâncu?i National Day 2025, with a tribute exhibition of the first Bust of a Boy sculpted by the artist. The exhibition takes place at Cesianu-Racovi?? Palace from February 19 to 23 and can be visited daily between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM, with (…)

Train conductor dead following railway accident in southern Romania A train conductor died following a railway accident in Olt county, southern Romania, involving two freight trains on Wednesday, February 19. The accident took place around 10:45 AM on Railway Mainline 100, between Mih?e?ti and Radomire?ti stations. A freight train traveling on the Ro?iori - (…)

Festival of Pirates returns to Romania's Danube Delta in May The Festival of Pirates in Romania’s Danube Delta will return this spring for its eighth edition. Scheduled for May 15-18, the event will take place in Sulina with a program of good music, authentic gastronomy, slow life, unspoiled nature, and forgotten traditions of the Delta. According to the (…)

Save the Children: EUR 3 mln renovation of Bucharest maternity hospital nears completion The rehabilitation and equipment upgrade works at Polizu Maternity Hospital in Bucharest, which involved major interventions in three essential medical departments and the acquisition of vital medical equipment, are in their final stages, Save the Children Romania announced. The project (…)

Bloomberg: Trump administration pressuring Romania to let C?lin Georgescu run for president The Trump administration is currently pressuring Romanian authorities to ensure that pro-Russian politician C?lin Georgescu is allowed to continue his electoral campaign unhindered and run in the presidential elections in May, according to a report from Bloomberg. The US newspaper notes that (…)

Navigating 2025: Rudi Vizental, CEO of ROCA Investments, shares his view on private equity, economic challenges and growth opportunities in Romania As Romania navigates an increasingly complex economic landscape, Rudi Vizental, CEO of ROCA Investments, shares his insights on the private equity sector’s evolution and the key factors shaping business in 2025. He highlights the growing importance of debt financing and secondary transactions (…)

 


