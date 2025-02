ELI Parks Further Expands ELI Park Iasi

ELI Parks Further Expands ELI Park Iasi. ELI Parks, one of the most dynamic developers on Romania logistics and industrial market, has leased out phase one of ELI Park Iasi, which fills a 21,000-sqm area, and will further expand the project with another 10,000 square meters amid ever rising demand from companies seeking strategic (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]