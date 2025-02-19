Romanian Startup Bible Chat Boasting Fastest Growth in Europe Raises $14M Funding Round

Romanian Startup Bible Chat Boasting Fastest Growth in Europe Raises $14M Funding Round. Early Game Ventures, the most dynamic investment fund in Romania and among CEE’s most active VC funds, has announced the biggest investment raised by a Romanian startup this year, after Bible Chap, a mobile app addressing Christian communities, has signed a $14 million funding round. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]