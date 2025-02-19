OMV Petrom begins construction of sustainable fuels unit at Romanian refinery under EUR 750 mln investment

OMV Petrom begins construction of sustainable fuels unit at Romanian refinery under EUR 750 mln investment. Integrated energy producer OMV Petrom has begun construction of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (HVO) production unit at its Petrobrazi refinery in Romania. Following a total investment of EUR 750 million, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 250,000 (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]