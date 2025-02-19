DokStation: Legendary artists in the spotlight at music documentary festival in Bucharest

DokStation: Legendary artists in the spotlight at music documentary festival in Bucharest. DokStation - Music Documentary Film Festival, the only festival in the country dedicated to documentaries about music, returns for its ninth edition between May 28 and June 1 in several venues in Bucharest. The films in the program highlight initiatives emerging away from the big studios, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]