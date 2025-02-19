First Bust of a Boy sculpted by Constantin Brâncu?i exhibited in Bucharest

First Bust of a Boy sculpted by Constantin Brâncu?i exhibited in Bucharest. Artmark Galleries Bucharest is marking February 19, Brâncu?i National Day 2025, with a tribute exhibition of the first Bust of a Boy sculpted by the artist. The exhibition takes place at Cesianu-Racovi?? Palace from February 19 to 23 and can be visited daily between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM, with (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]