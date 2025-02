Moldovan Carmangerie Reaches EUR22.5M Turnover in 2024, Up 5% YOY

Moldovan Carmangerie Reaches EUR22.5M Turnover in 2024, Up 5% YOY. Moldovan Carmangerie, operating in the meat industry, controlled by Moldovan family of Cluj, last year generated turnover worth RON112.7 million (around EUR22.5 million), up 5% from 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]